Infowars host Owen Shroyer charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The host of a program for the right-wing website Infowars, Owen Shroyer, has been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Shroyer, who hosts “The War Room With Owen Shroyer” for the website operated by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, faces misdemeanor charges such as disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area of Capitol grounds. Shroyer said on air Friday, “I plan on declaring innocence of these charges because I am.” Authorities say Shroyer was vocal in advance of Jan. 6 about stopping the certification of the Electoral College vote.