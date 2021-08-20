Ex-tour manager testifies against R. Kelly about Aaliyah

NEW YORK (AP) — A former tour manager for R. Kelly has testified that he paid a $500 bribe to get the singer, Aaliyah, a fake ID so Kelly could secretly marry her in 1994 when she was 15 years old. The ID helped clear the way for the R&B legend to marry Aaliyah after he began a sexual relationship with her and believed she had become pregnant. Aaliyah died in a plane crash in 2001 when she was 22. The testimony Friday was part of Kelly’s sex-trafficking case. He is accused of abusing women, girls and boys during the course of his 30-year singing career. Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.