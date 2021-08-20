Biden to address chaotic Kabul evacuation amid criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to speak Friday about the chaotic evacuations in Afghanistan.

He's facing a firestorm of criticism, including from some U.S. diplomats over the effort to evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghans who helped the U.S. during the 20-year war.

The pace of evacuations picked up some overnight, but the Taliban and complex U.S. visa requirements are making it hard for many to reach Kabul's airport.

U.S. officials told The Associated Press that U.S. diplomats had urgently warned the Biden administration weeks ago to ramp up an evacuation for Afghans most at risk from the Taliban.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an internal government document.

