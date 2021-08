BELOIT (WREX) - A death investigation is underway in Beloit.

Beloit police posted about the investigation on their Facebook page around 11 p.m. Friday.

Details are limited, but in police say it happened in the 1800 block of Fayette Ave.

Police say they do not believe there's a threat to the public at this time.

Please avoid the area while officers are investigating.

We'll continue to provide updates as they become available.