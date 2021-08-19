Volunteers gather to ‘Clean the Creek’ on Aug. 28th at Shorewood Park

ROCKFORD (WREX) — You can help clean up one of many parks in the Rockford area.

It's called 'Clean the Creek'.

Volunteers will gather at Shorewood Park to clean up the creek there. Lead organizer, Andy Matthews, said he noticed more pollution and litter over the last few years.

Matthews said the Rockford Park district will also help by providing equipment like gloves and bags.

"It's just part of the ecosystem. And I think it's important that we keep it clean because I've got children, some day, I'll have grandchildren, and I want them to have a nice clean waterway to enjoy some day like I did." Head of Clean the Creek 2021, Andy Matthews said.

Clean the Creek takes place on August 28th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can come down at any time to help pick up trash.