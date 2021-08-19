Three senators test positive for COVID in breakthrough cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three senators say they have tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. The lawmakers announced their breakthrough cases Thursday as the delta variant spreads rapidly across the United States. Sens. Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, and John Hickenlooper of Colorado all said they have tested positive. The Senate is away from Washington this week, but lawmakers were on the Senate floor together on Aug. 11 during a marathon voting session. The new cases came the day after U.S. health officials announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans.