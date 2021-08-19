Rockford Ald. Bill Rose pleads not guilty to multiple charges, pre-trial date set

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford 9th Ward Alderman Bill Rose made his first appearance in court after being arrested last month.

During Thursday's appearance, Ald. Rose pled not guilty to multiple charges, including carrying a concealed firearm while under the influence, DUI, criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

According to court records obtained by 13 WREX, an Illinois State Police Trooper responded to the 3600 block of Bently Drive at 3:20 a.m on July 22.. In the police report, the trooper said that police had been initially called to the address because Rose had crashed into a parked vehicle. While there was no damage to the vehicle, court records say Rose damaged a neighbor's garage door opener and urinated on the garage door.

The residents who were "alarmed and disturbed" told Rose to leave and he did not, according to court records.

Illinois State Police records state that Rose's eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his breath smelled of alcohol. The trooper said Rose refused a sobriety test and was taken into custody. A loaded gun was found in Rose's center console of his truck, according to ISP records.

Mayor Tom McNamara released the following statement to 13 Investigates following Rose's arrest:

“I am aware of the situation. At this point, it is a legal matter to be addressed by the courts and Alderman Rose. City Council and I will not allow this incident to distract us from serving our residents and making a positive impact on our community,” Mayor McNamara said.

A pre-trial date has been set for Sept. 27.

Rose has been an Alderman representing Rockford's 9th Ward since 2017, he also works for Rockford Public Schools, according to his LinkedIn page. The democrat ran unopposed in April's consolidated election. Rose is the chair of the Code & Regulation Committee, the Legislative & Lobbying Committee and is on the Historic Preservation Committee.