Orangeville ready for move to 8-man football

ORANGEVILLE (WREX) — Like a growing number of schools around the state, Orangeville is moving to 8-man football this fall. Despite being one of the smallest schools in the state to field a football team, the Broncos made the playoffs three straight seasons from 2017-'19 before the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Now they're figuring out the ways of the 8-man game.

"It's still blocking, tackling, running, the traditional football," first-year head coach Bill Meier said. "Some adjustments that we've had to make is spacing and positions. Understanding the different dimensions of the field. We're still going to be aggressive. We're still going to play hard-nosed football."

The upperclassmen this year have helped set that winning foundation in recent years, and they don't expect that to change.

"We're just going to go out and play like we have the past couple of years and hopefully we can have a successful year," junior running back and linebacker Gunar Lobdell said.

Even though they'll try to play a similar way as they have recently, they know the style of play overall is different with three fewer players on the field.

"Coaches told us all over that 8-man is a lot faster," senior tight end and defensive end Nathan Anderson said. "It can be a 74-75 [point] game. A lot of high scoring so defense is going to be key."

The Broncos make their first foray into the 8-man game in week one on the road at Alden-Hebron.