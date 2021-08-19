North Dakota trial for man accused of killings goes to jury

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Jurors hearing the case against a North Dakota chiropractor accused of killing four people have begun deliberating the case. Attorneys for Chad Isaak rested their case Wednesday at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan after questioning six witnesses. Closing arguments were Thursday morning and the jury got the case about 2 p.m. Isaak is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting RJR Maintenance & Management co-owner Robert Fakler and his employees, Adam Fuehrer, and Bill and Lois Cobb, in Mandan on April 1, 2019. Isaak lives in a mobile home on property managed by RJR. No motive has been established in the case.