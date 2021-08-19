Medical examiner: Illinois man visiting park killed by bear

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The chief medical examiner in North Carolina says a man visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park last year was likely killed by a bear. A news release from the National Park Service on Thursday says the death of Patrick Madura of Elgin, Illinois, was the second bear-related fatality in the history of the park. Park rangers said at the time that Madura’s remains were found near Hazel Creek Trail after backpackers discovered an unoccupied tent and saw the remains “with a bear scavenging in the area” on Sept. 11, 2020. The bear was located by rangers and euthanized.