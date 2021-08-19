Jets DE Lawson carted off field during practice with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson has been carted off the field with an apparent leg injury during joint practice with the Green Pay Packers. Lawson was hurt during the team red-zone drills period Thursday while facing the Packers’ offense. He fell while rushing the passer and stayed down as trainers immediately raced to the defensive end. The Jets had no immediate word on the nature or severity of the injury. Lawson signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Jets in March after spending his first four NFL seasons in Cincinnati. He is having an outstanding training camp for the Jets.