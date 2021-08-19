Skip to Content

Illinois announces grant program for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Back to Business Grant Program

FREEPORT (WREX) — Small businesses impacted by COVID-19 have a new resource to get help.

The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity announced the Back to Business Grant Program. It sets forth $250 million for businesses who have experienced losses due to the pandemic to support them in their recovery. Grants will range from $5,000 - $150,000.

"We all know that small businesses have taken a huge hit during the pandemic and every little bit helps," said Greater Freeport Partnership Development Director Andrea Schultz Winter.

The state began accepting applications on Aug. 18. Schultz Winter says the application portal will be open for about eight weeks. To learn more about the program and to apply, click HERE.

