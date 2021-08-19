Gates takes over as Lutheran looks to build

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Ron Gates takes over as Rockford Lutheran's head football coach, his first head coaching job at the high school level. But he's worked with the Renegades youth program in Rockford for many years and spent the past five years as an assistant at Lutheran.

"We have a lot of kids that come up through our program and come to school here," Gates said. "I think there's about 18 kids on this team that have played for us before. That's one good thing. They've been coached by me since 7 years old. It helps coming up through the system. They know how we coach. We're familiar with each other. They know our style. It helps out."

Numbers are down for a lot of teams this year. That's no different at Lutheran. But with numbers down, the intensity is up for the players.

"There's not a lot of guys on the team as you can see," junior Liam Keller said. "The energy and effort we have everyday in practice is above the level of expectation when you have numbers like these. It's a great group of guys. I love working with them. Everyone's always asking questions. Everyone wants to get better. Everyone is always working as hard as they can."

Gates knows to compete in the Big Northern Conference his team will need to accomplish three things.

"I want us to be a disciplined team, run the football and play good defense," he said. "The three things to a winning program."

The Crusaders want to combine that with their energy to find success this fall.

"We have a different swagger out here on this team," Keller says. "We have poise. We have energy. We have effort. We have all those things and I guarantee no other team in the Big Northern has that. We're just strong in and out. We're strong throughout the whole team. I just can't wait to play Friday."

That mentality will help the Crusaders succeed as they embark on a new era. They host North Boone in week one.