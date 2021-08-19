Asia Today: Sydney lockdown extended, masks required outside

SYDNEY (AP) — A lockdown in Australia’s largest city was extended throughout September and tougher measures to curb the coronavirus’s delta variant were imposed Friday, including a curfew and a mask mandate outdoors. New South Wales state, which includes Sydney, reported 642 locally acquired infections, the fourth consecutive day exceeding 600. Sydney has been locked down since late June after the more contagious delta variant was detected in a limousine driver who became infected while transporting a U.S. cargo aircrew from the airport. Elsewhere, New Zealand’s first virus outbreak in six months has spread from Auckland to the capital. With the three cases in Wellington, the outbreak has grown to 31 people.