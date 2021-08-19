All but one county in Illinois at high risk for transmission of COVID-19

(WREX) — The likelihood of transmitting the coronavirus disease keeps increasing in Illinois.

According to data compiled by the CDC, from Aug. 11-Aug. 17, all but one county in Illinois is now considered to be at high risk of transmitting the virus.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

The one county which is not at high risk, Putnam County, is at substantial risk for transmission, per the CDC data.

It's been three weeks since the CDC reversed course on some masking guidelines saying that that even vaccinated people should return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

READ MORE: Stateline health experts hope booster will encourage more vaccinations

It further narrowed that guidance to counties that have substantial or high risk of transmission of COVID-19. The guidance looks at where new cases are more than 50 per 100,000 people or where the 7-day positivity rates are more than 8%.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there's been 1,477,465 confirmed cases of the virus in the state since the pandemic started. There's been 12,607 cases of a variant in the state, including 2,785 cases of the delta variant, according to IDPH.

Coronavirus Resources