3 killed along I-94 after getting out of their vehicles

JEFFERSON, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say three people were struck and killed along the interstate in Jefferson County after they got out of their vehicles following a crash. Authorities say a vehicle pulling a cargo trailer was traveling westbound when it veered out of control and crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 94 early Wednesday morning. A second vehicle crashed into the first vehicle and a third vehicle at the scene passed by, but then backtracked to give aid. Authorities say the three drivers got out of their vehicles and were struck and killed by a fourth vehicle.