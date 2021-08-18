Winnebago County Fair celebrates 100 years

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — Winnebago County will celebrate its 100th anniversary for the annual fair all week long!

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, you can help celebrate the monumental anniversary as the Winnebago county fair returns to Pecatonica.

The fair is open from Noon until Midnight daily and is packed with family fun events. Visitors can check out more than 30 different food vendors, live music, pageants, demolition derbies and much more.

One representative said the fair will attract people from near and far.

"This is a huge tradition. People look forward to it every year, you can go out in the parking lot and see license plates from Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois," President of Winnebago County Fair Association, Deb Runte said.

The fair in Pecatonica runs from Wednesday to Sunday, August 22nd.