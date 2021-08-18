TSA extends mask mandate to January 2022

(NBC) — The TSA has officially extended its mask mandate into next year.



The transportation safety administration will now require masks on commercial fights, busses and trains through January 18, 2022.



The move was made amid concerns of persistant spread of COVID-19.



Many airlines, including Southwest and Spirit Airlines, have wanred about an increae in cancellations and a drop in bookings.



They are blaming the trend on the fast spreading Delta strain of the coronavirus.



Originally the mandate was set to end on September 13, but the extension now covers heavy travel through the holiday season.



The labor union representing about 50,000 flight attendants supported the extension.



The TSA declined to comment on the extension and the CDC did not issue an immediate comment either.