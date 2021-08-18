Stateline health experts hope booster will encourage more vaccinations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local health leaders say they aren't surprised a COVID-19 booster shot has been approved.

"I thought that it will be likely, that we would go to our family doctor and you will get the flu shot in the left arm, COVID shot in the right arm and that's just gonna become part of our life," said Chief Medical Officer at OSF St. Anthony Dr. Stephen Bartlett

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

Dr. Bartlett says data shows immunity against the virus is slowly dropping and a booster will help protect people from this virus and variants.

He adds the booster also helps protect those vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine--who's booster isn't approved yet.

Leaders like Lee County Public Health administrator, Cathy Ferguson says they believe vaccinated people will be eager to get the booster.

READ MORE: Durand CUSD 322 placed on probation for not following mask mandate

"I think a good number of people that cared enough to get the first two are going to want to follow up and ensure that additional protection," said Ferguson.

But vaccine hesitancy is still an ongoing problem for health networks.

That's why they want to focus on those still on the fence.

"I think the public health effort to convince people to get the vaccine could be better and that we could do a better job of educating people," Dr. Bartlett.

Coronavirus Resources