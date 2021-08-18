RAMP looks to help others be more aware about people with disabilities

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A group in the Stateline is hoping to help others be more aware about people with disabilities.

RAMP, an advocacy group supporting people with disabilities, is offering awareness trainings both in-person and virtually. They will teach people about different topics, including ADA laws and regulations, disability etiquette and accessibility guidelines.

"Nationally, 25 percent of the population identifies as having some sort of disability," said RAMP Education & Advocacy Coordinator Eric Brown. "So there's a lot of people in our community who are members of the disability community. And I think it's important that our community as a whole really looks at how can we best meet the needs of people with disabilities and serve them in a way that is accessible and inclusive."

RAMP also offers a service to look at businesses to make sure they are accessible for both customers and workers. To learn more about these resources, you can call Brown at (779) 774-1004.