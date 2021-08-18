New wave of Ethiopian detentions of Tigrayans includes kids

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Small children are among those held amid a new wave of detentions of ethnic Tigrayans suspected of supporting Tigray forces in Ethiopia’s growing war, one detainee says, while witnesses and a human rights watchdog describe fresh disappearances in recent weeks. In an interview with The Associated Press on a hidden phone, the detainee describes grim conditions for more than 700 people at a camp in Ethiopia’s Oromia region. Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch says authorities have carried out “rampant arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances” of Tigrayans since the stunning turn in the war in June.