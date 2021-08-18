Dixon eyes a big year with many returning players

DIXON (WREX) — High school football looked a lot different last spring. Just a six-game season, and for some teams like Dixon, had less games due to COVID-19. The good news for them, they return with most of their roster.

"Very fortunate. We're going to be between sixty and seventy guys this year, which is a good number for us," said Head Coach Jared Shaner. "We're pretty consistent grade-by-grade. We're between that 15-20 kids in each grade so we're happy and just excited to get out here and get going."

Coming into this season, the grass is a bit greener knowing that football is back this fall.

"We've talked about that, how fortunate we are," said Shaner. "We're a pandemic away, or someone's decision away from telling us we don't get to play, so we've talked about that with the kids and just trying to make the most of it and come out here on the practice field everyday and grateful that we get the opportunity."

Even though last season wasn't ideal, there were still positives taken from it.

"I really grew as a leader," said senior offensive and defensive lineman Dre Jackson. "I feel like and I got to spend a lot more time working on upper-body in the gym but I feel like they (the team) coming back, there was a lot less time to get in shape, I feel like they were ready to go."

Understandably for seniors, this is how they want their last ride.

“It means the world, especially with last year and being out that you can’t take anything for granted you know," said Jackson. "We are truly blessed to be able to have this full season and I’m glad I can come back and have one last full season and get it done.”

Getting it done, while embracing the grateful attitude towards getting back to a normal football season.