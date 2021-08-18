Court affirms NW Indiana man’s convictions in baby’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed a Michigan City man’s convictions for fatally shaking his two-month-old son in 2019 and plotting to kill his wife as he awaited trial in jail. In his appeal, 27-year-old Brandon Bottom argued that a LaPorte County judge erred by not providing public funds to hire an expert witness. He also claimed there was insufficient evidence to support his convictions. But The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the appeals court disagreed, finding in a 3-0 decision that Bottom did not adequately demonstrate the need to hire an expert witness, since there was no evidence specifying precisely how an expert would aid his defense.