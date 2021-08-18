Belvidere students to be sent home from school for not wearing a mask, could face suspension

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Students in Belvidere who refuse to wear masks this year will be sent home and could face suspensions.

The Belvidere School District approved their COVID-19 plan at a meeting Tuesday night.

Students who don't have a mask will be offered a mask and have a conference with school officials. If the student refuses to wear a mask, they'll be sent home for the day.

If students come back to school and continue to refuse to wear a mask, they could be suspended.

"If they return to school and continue not to wear a mask, then we’ll have to look at some sort of suspension. That could be anywhere [from] between one to three days,” Dr. Woestman, the Belvidere School District Superintendent, said during a Facebook Live on Tuesday.

The suspension cycle will then continue if the student refuses to wear a mask.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced a mask mandate for schools on Aug. 4. The governor's announcement came one week after Illinois adopted the updated CDC's masking recommendations, which included recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The school district says they're limited when it comes to flexibility with the governor's mask mandate.

"We don't have a lot of wiggle room with students wearing masks throughout the day," Dr. Woestman said.

Last week, a letter was sent to Superintendent's across the state reinforced mask wearing at schools this year. In part, the letter says local schools and boards of educations do not have the authority to deny the governor's executive orders.

"Local boards of education, schools, and school districts do not have the authority to deny the Governor’s Executive Order requiring universal indoor masking in schools. Doing so not only puts students’ health and safety at risk but also opens the district to extraordinary legal liability – potentially without any insurance to cover damages. I strongly recommend that each district consult with its legal counsel and insurer to fully understand the repercussions," part of the letter said.

Districts who do not follow the mask mandate could have its recognition status changed to "on probation" and would be asked to submit a corrective action plan.

Failure to address the deficiencies would lead to nonrecognition, meaning total loss of access to state funding and loss of the school's ability to engage in any Illinois High School Association and Illinois Elementary School Association athletic competitions.