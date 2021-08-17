TSA extends to January mask rule for airline passengers

If you’re flying on a plane or taking a train, be ready to keep wearing that face mask for a few more months. The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday it will extend the face-mask rule on public transportation. The mandate was scheduled to expire Sept. 13 but will now be extended until Jan. 18. TSA briefed airline industry representatives on the plan before announcing it to the public. The mask rule has been controversial and has led to many encounters between passengers who don’t want to wear a mask and flight attendants asked to enforce the mandate. But an extension was not surprising after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.