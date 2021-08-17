Sunshine and warmer temperatures remain as rain chances creep in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Pleasant weather continues into today as temperatures slowly warm as rain chances return as early as tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures keep warming:

The warming of temperatures began yesterday. With the weekend's highs reaching 80 degrees and most places seeing only upper 70's, this week has been warmer.

Today, temperatures felt slightly warmer as they climb into the low to middle 80's across the area. With a mix of sunshine and cloud cover, today stays dry and quiet. As we head into the middle of the week, temperatures will only continue to warm.

Conditions slowly change through the week as temperatures warm and chances for showers and storms also return.

Wednesday brings partly sunny skies as patch fog is expected into the early morning hours. Once the sun rises, the fog will dissipate and temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 80's. The afternoon does feature a slight chance for a stray shower or storm. With any activity likely being isolated, most of the area can expect dry conditions for tomorrow.

The end of the week features steamy and stormy weather. Temperatures will flirt with the 90's on Thursday with sunny skies and only a slight chance for a stray shower. A better chance for showers and storms arrives on Friday.

Rain chances:

With the first chance for rain creeping in as early as tomorrow afternoon, the best chance comes late this week and into the weekend.

Rain chances return as early as tomorrow afternoon but the best chances remains into Friday.

Tomorrow afternoon brings a slight chance for a stray shower or storm. Any activity that will bubble up will likely be isolated, leaving many of us dry through the first half of the week.

Thursday features an even smaller chance for any activity but temperatures will soar into the upper 80's. By Friday, chances for showers and storms return. The activity may reach the area into the afternoon and evening.