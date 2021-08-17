Rockford Afghan resident fears for the future of Afghanistan

ROCKFORD (WREX)— As the Taliban continues to take over the country of Afghanistan, people in Rockford say they say they are fearful for the future.

Hinia Maulaee was born in Afghanistan and came to America in 2013 when she was 12.

"At first when I first entered middle school, I was very nervous," said Maulaee." It feels good to have some Afghan in me and American in me".

Still, she misses her home country and planned on visiting family this year.

But those plans changed with the Taliban began taking over her country.

Hani says it means more than just change in leadership, it's the way of life and uncertain future for thousands of families.

"They have a lot of fear, the last 20 years the Taliban left, education got really good in Afghanistan, a lot of woman rights, women were going to school, having jobs"

Now she says she fears all of that will change for the worst.

She adds that it hasn't been smooth sailing in the country for years now, as Afghans tried to survive during the Afghanistan war.

She was even on the phone when a bomb went off outside of her cousins home

"I hear this very loud noise and I was like oh my gosh what happened? and she said oh a bomb just exploded," said Maulaee

With the Taliban now taking back her country and the future is at stake, she decided to speak out in order to help her native country.

" We just want peace. We don't want to see any more blood on the floor, we don't want to see anyone getting killed, we just want peace," said Maulaee.