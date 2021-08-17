Owner of the Elk’s Lodge in Rockford says he will not demolish the building

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The property owner of the Elk's Lodge in Rockford says he does not plan on demolishing the building. Instead, he wants to turn it into a wedding space.

Last week, a judge ruled that the building must be demolished. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara alleges that property owner Mark McInnis allowed the building to fall into disrepair, to the point that it's become a safety hazard.

McInnis tells 13 News that he plans on rehabbing the facility. He adds that he has a team in place for the project.

"I think the mayor also has some wrong information when he say they brought potential investors to us," said McInnis. "We have not received any offers from anybody brought to us by the city or anyone else. He also stated they have pleaded with us to sell the building. We had the building on the market for two years, I don't know how much more I can do, it was advertised."

McInnis says his goal is to start construction in early 2022. It is unclear how the judge's orders would impact these plans.