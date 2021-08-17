New OSF Saint Anthony Education Unit welcomes students

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Nursing Students helped introduce a new unit at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center today.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new education unit at the Rockford hospital welcomed the first class of students today.

Saint Anthony College of Nursing President, Sandy Soldwisch, says it provides a unique learning, teaching, and working environment for future nurses.

OSF nursing student, Joe Guillermo says the program will help him grow, having real world experiences in the classroom.

"I think this will be really great for me," Guillermo said. "I will be a lot more confident as I graduate and it will give me a lot more experiences that I definitely need."

8 nursing students are currently enrolled in the inaugural program.