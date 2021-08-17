Skip to Content

New OSF Saint Anthony Education Unit welcomes students

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
9:05 pm Top Stories
OSF resized

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Nursing Students helped introduce a new unit at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center today.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new education unit at the Rockford hospital welcomed the first class of students today.

Saint Anthony College of Nursing President, Sandy Soldwisch, says it provides a unique learning, teaching, and working environment for future nurses.

OSF nursing student, Joe Guillermo says the program will help him grow, having real world experiences in the classroom.

"I think this will be really great for me," Guillermo said. "I will be a lot more confident as I graduate and it will give me a lot more experiences that I definitely need."

8 nursing students are currently enrolled in the inaugural program.

Author Profile Photo

Jemea Green

Jemea Green joined the WREX team as a Multimedia Journalist and Videographer in February of 2021. She attended Northern Illinois University – where she received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Communication Studies in May of 2020.

More Stories

Skip to content