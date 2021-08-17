Local artist wins Best in Show for painting, “The Provider”

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local artist wins a big award for a piece of her pastel art.

The Rockford Area Arts Council says Nancie King Mertz won the Pastel Society of the West Coast "Best in Show" award for her painting, "The Provider."

The Pastel Society of the West Coast has three different categories, with only 33 pieces chosen for each category.

Mertz got the Daniel E. Greene Memorial Award for Best in Show in all three categories.

"I was thrilled," said Mertz. "It was a show that only 99 entries from all over the world were allowed in the show. So I was thrilled to get in the show."

You can see her work at the Greenwich Village Arts Festival at the Rockford Art Museum on September 18.