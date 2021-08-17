Jefferson looks to make strides in NIC-10

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Jake Arnold enters his 3rd season as Jefferson's head coach, but only his 2nd full season after COVID-19 cut last year short. His fiery style in practice helps the players bring the energy they need to try to contend in the NIC-10. The J-Hawks went 3-6 in Arnold's first season at the helm, one of their better records in recent years. He likes what this group has done through the first week-plus of practice.

"We're most excited about our big-play receivers," Arnold says optimistically. "We have a lot of big-play receivers, our big-play quarterback with a big arm and our team is more put together. Throughout the COVID year we were a little bit young. They're growing together."

The J-Hawks feel like they're coming together and building camaraderie that will help them succeed on the field.

"We're able to gel and do family things together more than we were in the spring," Arnold said.

The players can feel the togetherness as they try to change the culture of Jefferson football.

"To see how we play as a team more now," junior quarterback Nick James said. "We have better chemistry now I think. [I want to] see us evolve and do better."

Randy Johnson is one of those big-play receivers Arnold referenced. The sophomore is playing his first year of high school football, but he thinks he can make a difference, along with some other skill guys.

"I think we got the speed," Johnson said. "We move fast and we're strong enough."

They'll put themselves to the test in a week one date with Boylan at Wyeth Stadium.