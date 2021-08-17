Gray, Ogunbowale lead Dallas past Chicago 80-76

CHICAGO (AP) — Allisha Gray had 20 points and Arike Ogunbowale scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half to help the Dallas Wings beat the Chicago Sky 80-76. Ogunbowale beat the shot clock with a long 3-pointer to give Dallas a 75-68 lead with 2:20 remaining. Allie Quigley made her sixth 3-pointer with 52.7 left to pull Chicago within two points, but Moriah Jefferson answered with a basket in the lane and the Wings led by two possessions the rest of the way. Isabelle Harrison had 15 points and six rebounds and Jefferson had 11 points, five rebounds and eight assists for Dallas. Quigley led Chicago with 27 points in 26 minutes.