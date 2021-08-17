Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace again a tropical storm

Tropical Storm Fred is trekking inland spreading heavy rains over the U.S. Southeast while earthquake-damaged Haiti reels under a drenching from Grace, a depression that regained tropical storm status overnight. No deaths have been reported from Fred, though thousands of Florida Panhandle residents were reported without power in the hours after its late Monday landfall. Elsewhere, reconnaissance aircraft found Grace had regained tropical cyclone strength early Tuesday while dumping extremely heavy rains and causing flooding across parts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Early Tuesday, Grace was moving near the Tiburon Peninsula of Haiti on a forecast track expected to take it between southeastern Cuba and Jamaica by Tuesday afternoon.