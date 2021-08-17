Final winners in $100K vaccine lottery drawing announced

Final winners in $100K vaccine lottery drawing announcedNew
(WSIL) — The sixth and final $100,000 Monday drawing as part of the state’s ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery has taken place, and three lucky winners have been chosen.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will be notifying winners by phone or email. The winners of the August 16th drawing are from the following locations across Illinois:
- $100,000 cash prize: Chicago
- $100,000 cash prize: St. Charles
- $100,000 cash prize: Chicago
Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.
The last day to get your shot for a shot at winning is August 18, when IDPH will take the final tally of vaccinated residents and automatically enter them into lotteries for two $1 million cash prizes for adults and 17 scholarships for kids.
Last Monday, people from each region of the state, including Williamson and Wayne Counties, were selected to win $100K.
For more information on the prizes and schedule of the ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery, visit allin.illinois.gov.
|Drawing Date
|Pool
|Number of Winners
|Prize
|Winner Announcement Date*
|Thursday, July 8, 2021
|State Wide
|1
|$1,000,000
|Friday, July 16, 2021
|Monday, July 12, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, July 20, 2021
|Monday, July 19, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, July 27, 2021
|Monday, July 26, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, August 3, 2021
|Monday, August 2, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, August 10, 2021
|Monday, August 9, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, August 17, 2021
|Thursday, August 12, 2021
|Restore Illinois Regions
|22
|$100,000
|Friday, August 20, 2021
|Monday, August 16, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$100,000
|Tuesday, August 24, 2021
|Thursday, August 26, 2021
|State Wide
|2
|$1,000,000
|Friday, September 3, 2021
Scholarship Prizes Draw and Announcement Schedule
|Drawing Date
|Pool
|Number of Winners
|Prize
|Winner Announcement Date*
|Thursday, July 8, 2021
|State Wide
|3
|$150,000
|Friday, July 16, 2021
|Thursday, August 26, 2021
|State Wide + Restore Illinois Regions
|17
|$150,000
|Friday, September 3, 2021