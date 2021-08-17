Skip to Content

Final winners in $100K vaccine lottery drawing announced

(WSIL) — The sixth and final $100,000 Monday drawing as part of the state’s ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery has taken place, and three lucky winners have been chosen.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will be notifying winners by phone or email. The winners of the August 16th drawing are from the following locations across Illinois:

  • $100,000 cash prize: Chicago
  • $100,000 cash prize: St. Charles
  • $100,000 cash prize: Chicago 

Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.

The last day to get your shot for a shot at winning is August 18, when IDPH will take the final tally of vaccinated residents and automatically enter them into lotteries for two $1 million cash prizes for adults and 17 scholarships for kids.

Last Monday, people from each region of the state, including Williamson and Wayne Counties, were selected to win $100K.

For more information on the prizes and schedule of the ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery, visit allin.illinois.gov. 

Drawing DatePoolNumber of WinnersPrizeWinner Announcement Date*
Thursday, July 8, 2021State Wide1$1,000,000Friday, July 16, 2021
Monday, July 12, 2021State Wide3$100,000Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Monday, July 19, 2021State Wide3$100,000Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Monday, July 26, 2021State Wide3$100,000Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Monday, August 2, 2021State Wide3$100,000Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Monday, August 9, 2021State Wide3$100,000Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Thursday, August 12, 2021Restore Illinois Regions22$100,000Friday, August 20, 2021
Monday, August 16, 2021State Wide3$100,000Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Thursday, August 26, 2021State Wide2$1,000,000Friday, September 3, 2021

Scholarship Prizes Draw and Announcement Schedule

Drawing DatePoolNumber of WinnersPrizeWinner Announcement Date*
Thursday, July 8, 2021State Wide3$150,000Friday, July 16, 2021
Thursday, August 26, 2021State Wide + Restore Illinois Regions17$150,000Friday, September 3, 2021
