Final winners in $100K vaccine lottery drawing announced

(WSIL) — The sixth and final $100,000 Monday drawing as part of the state’s ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery has taken place, and three lucky winners have been chosen.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will be notifying winners by phone or email. The winners of the August 16th drawing are from the following locations across Illinois:

$100,000 cash prize: Chicago

$100,000 cash prize: St. Charles

$100,000 cash prize: Chicago

Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.

The last day to get your shot for a shot at winning is August 18, when IDPH will take the final tally of vaccinated residents and automatically enter them into lotteries for two $1 million cash prizes for adults and 17 scholarships for kids.

Last Monday, people from each region of the state, including Williamson and Wayne Counties, were selected to win $100K.

For more information on the prizes and schedule of the ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery, visit allin.illinois.gov.

Drawing Date Pool Number of Winners Prize Winner Announcement Date* Thursday, July 8, 2021 State Wide 1 $1,000,000 Friday, July 16, 2021 Monday, July 12, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, July 20, 2021 Monday, July 19, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, July 27, 2021 Monday, July 26, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, August 3, 2021 Monday, August 2, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, August 10, 2021 Monday, August 9, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, August 17, 2021 Thursday, August 12, 2021 Restore Illinois Regions 22 $100,000 Friday, August 20, 2021 Monday, August 16, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, August 24, 2021 Thursday, August 26, 2021 State Wide 2 $1,000,000 Friday, September 3, 2021

Scholarship Prizes Draw and Announcement Schedule