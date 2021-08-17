EU eyes talks with Taliban but no plans to recognize them

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the bloc has no intention of recognizing the Taliban after its sweeping victory in Afghanistan. But he says the EU must talk with the militants to ensure that European citizens and some Afghans can safely leave the country. Talking after chairing a meeting Tuesday of EU foreign ministers, Borrell said “it’s not a matter of official recognition, it’s a matter of dealing with” the Taliban. He says the EU is suspending development aid to Afghanistan until the militants respect UN Security Council resolutions and human rights. Borrell says talks with the Taliban are also vital to help prevent a refugee exodus. The number of Afghans arriving in Europe has already climbed in recent months.