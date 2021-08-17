Curran’s Orchard to open for the fall season on Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As we get closer to the return of the fall season, it means orchards are opening up for the season!

Curran's Orchard announced they'll be opening for the season on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The orchard will have apple cider donuts, a full food menu and other fall goodies, according to the orchard's Facebook post.

There will also be an animal corral and a play area for children.

Curran's Orchard is located at 6385 Kilburn Ave. in Rockford.