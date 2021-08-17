Skip to Content

Curran’s Orchard to open for the fall season on Saturday

New
11:57 am Top Stories
Curran's Orchard

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As we get closer to the return of the fall season, it means orchards are opening up for the season!

Curran's Orchard announced they'll be opening for the season on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The orchard will have apple cider donuts, a full food menu and other fall goodies, according to the orchard's Facebook post.

There will also be an animal corral and a play area for children.

Curran's Orchard is located at 6385 Kilburn Ave. in Rockford.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

More Stories

Skip to content