Chicago to require indoor masks for all as COVID cases surge

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago will require masks in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status as daily COVID-19 case counts rise. The mandate takes effect Friday citywide for everyone over age 2. Chicago’s top doctor said Tuesday that the city is reporting roughly 400 cases daily, which is a threshold public health officials say signals a higher transmission risk. Still, public health officials say it’s much lower than a winter peak when it was over 3,000 a day. Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady says no further restrictions or closures are currently planned and the goal is to remain open, but careful.