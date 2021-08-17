Calm, flights return to Taliban-held Afghan capital of Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Calm has returned to Kabul’s international airport Tuesday after a chaotic day saw hundreds of Afghans fleeing the Taliban rush the runway. At least seven were killed in the chaos. Stefano Pontecorvo, NATO’s senior civilian representative to Afghanistan, posted video online showing the runway empty with American troops on the tarmac on Tuesday. Pontecorvo says the runway at the Kabul airport was open and planes were taking off and landing. Flight-tracking data confirmed at least one U.S. Marine Corps aircraft landed at the airport overnight.