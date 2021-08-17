Asia Today: Hong Kong lengthens quarantines for 16 countries

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will tighten entry restrictions for travelers arriving from the United States and 15 other countries beginning Friday, extending the quarantine period to 21 days. Previously, the 15 countries, which also include Malaysia, Thailand, France and the Netherlands, were classified as medium-risk, with travelers able to serve only 7 days of quarantine if they were fully vaccinated and tested positive for antibodies prior to departure. Elsewhere in Asia, an Australian state government leader says the outbreak in Sydney hasn’t yet peaked. Also, New Zealand is going back under lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community.