A’s right-hander Chris Bassitt struck on head by line drive

CHICAG0 (AP) — Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt was carted off the field after he was struck on the side of the head by a line drive. In the second inning against the Chicago White Sox, Bassitt threw a pitch that that Brian Goodwin drove up the middle. Bassitt went down on the mound right after he was hit, holding his head. Bassitt was attended to by an Oakland trainer and other personnel before he was helped into the back of a cart and driven off the field. A’s manager Bob Melvin says Bassitt needed stitches but there did not appear to be damage to his eye. He says Bassitt was conscious the entire time.