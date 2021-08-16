Velvet Robot officially opens second location

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A popular coffee shop in Rockford has a new location!

Velvet Robot hosted a grand opening Monday for their new location. There's a brand new food and drink menu along with special deals all week long to celebrate.

Specifically for opening day, the store had raffle drawings and prizes for customers.

The manager said the grand opening brought in a lot of new faces, which is great for business.

"Testing all our menus out, all drinks that's kind of what we're looking for to begin with just a chill atmosphere a friendly environment where anybody can come and do homework, play board games, and have meetings and other stuff," Manager, Mezy Guzman said.

The new location is at 1292 South Alpine Road in Rockford.