Sunshine remains as temperatures slowly warm ahead of storm chances

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Pleasant weather remains for the start of the week with sunshine and low humidity. Changes are right around the corner starting with warmer temperatures.

Beginning to warm:

This weekend, temperatures stayed within the lower 80's across the area. Some of us only made it to the upper 70's. This week temperatures will jump back, close to 90 degrees.

This evening features great conditions to spend time outside before the sun sets.

The rest of this evening will remain quiet and very comfortable. With little humidity and temperatures in the 70's. Monday night will be close to perfect!

For the start of the week, forecast high's remain in the 80's. Tuesday will be slightly warmer with temperatures climbing into the middle 80's.

Temperatures slowly warm back near 90 degrees towards the end of the week.

Once we get to Wednesday, your afternoon temperatures will reach for the upper 80's. With mostly sunny skies expected, it will feel slightly warmer.

The end of the week brings the biggest changes with temperatures warming into the upper 80's and flirting with the 90's. Storm chances also return late this week.

Muggy with rain chances:

As we make our way through the week, temperatures will begin to warm as dew points also rise with storms chances following behind them.

Starting mid-week, chances for showers and thunderstorms return to the area. The best chance for any activity comes toward the end of the week.

With these chances increasing, the showers and storms are expected to be very isolated in nature so many of us may end up dodging any storms.

The end of the week brings muggy air back along with rain chances.

As the storm chances return so does the humidity. By Wednesday, conditions will feel muggy and begin to get uncomfortable as we get closer to Friday.