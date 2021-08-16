Skip to Content

3 shot dead outside San Antonio sports bar; suspect arrested

New
9:01 pm National news from the Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A man suspected of shooting five people, three fatally, outside a San Antonio sports bar following an argument has been arrested. The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the Boom Boom Sports Bar parking lot. Police Chief William McManus says the man went to his car, got a rifle and opened fire. Witnesses identified the gunman as 34-year-old Daniel Barragan, who was arrested on a capital murder warrant during a Monday traffic stop. He’s booked without bond in the Bexar County Jail. McManus says all of the victims were in their 20s and 30s.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content