Rockford business loan program reopens, city now accepting applications

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford business loan program has reopened.

The city will give funding to business owners negatively impacted by COVID-19. Previous recipients are not eligible for this phase, but are encouraged to spread the word.

The program funds an up to $15,000 loan followed by an up $10,000 grant, allowing total funding up to $25,000 to each microenterprise (businesses with five or fewer employees) recipient.

These loans have already helped many Rockford businesses.

"They are very fortunate that the funds were there to help them through this tough time because they you know COVID was impactful for a lot of businesses and so this kept a lot of businesses in the area and on their feet," Economic Development, Diversity and Procurement Coordinator, Francisca French said.

The business loans are given out on a first-come, first served basis. This program is for working capital only.

Capital expenditures are not allowed. For more information concerning the Microenterprise Loan Program, you can email businessfirst@rockfordil.gov. To apply, go to https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/rockfordil/participant.