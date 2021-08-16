Paralympics follow lead of Olympics: No fans during pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — All fans will be barred from the Paralympics because of the coronavirus pandemic just as they were from the recently-completed Tokyo Olympics. The Paralympics open on Aug. 24 with about 4,400 athletes. That is a far smaller event than the Olympics with 11,000 athletes. But the Paralympics come as new infections accelerate in Tokyo that may expose a population that is more vulnerable to COVID-19. New infections in Tokyo tripled during the 17 days of the Olympics. Medical experts say the surge was not directly linked the Tokyo Games but they suggested an indirect effect.