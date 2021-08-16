New Kabao food truck opens in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — There is never a shortage of good eats in Rockford.

The head chef and owner of Octane in downtown Rockford just opened a brand new food truck.

Patrick Alberto said Kabao was created during the pandemic as an alternative option for people to get meals while staying safe.

The Kabao food truck was purchased in April and will feature bao, a house made fried chicken, served on a bun with a variety of toppings.

"I thought what better way to introduce Rockford to something new. I grew up eating bao and so I just wanted to share my excitement with the city," Owner, Patrick Alberto said.

The truck will focus on private events and food truck festivals, but stay tuned for pop-ups throughout the city.

On Tuesday, August 18th Kabao will be outside the Nicholas Conservatory if you want to check it out.