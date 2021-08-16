Inflation causes grocery store prices to rise

ROCKFORD (WREX)— No matter how it's bagged, or how you carry it out of the store, groceries are getting more expensive.

"the meats, and cheese and actually some sports drinks, orange juice, basic foods," said shopper Gary Vanburskirk.

Shoppers like Gary Vanbuskirk noticed the cost increase for food. He lives between Byron and Rochelle and comes to Woodman's Market in Rockford because the prices are slightly lower here.

"Even though we have to use gas money to come up to the Rockford area, it's a worth the drive for round trip for different retail," said Vanburskirk.

Woodman's Market in Rockford says it's seeing an increase in paper products like toilet paper and paper towels.

Store director Scott Leeder says the store tries to avoid price increases on all products by buying in bulk for a cheaper price.

On the national level, last week, the Labor Department reported prices rose 5.4 percent in June, their fastest pace in 13 years.

But even though prices on certain items are rising, Leeder says this isn't a reason to run in a frenzy to stock up on toilet paper.

"Don't panic just do your normal shopping and everything will be fine. When people panicked during the pandemic, it put a lot of stress on the supply chain. There is no shortage," said Leeder.

President Biden says the price increases are “temporary” and that the infrastructure spending and pro-competition regulation would drive prices down in the long run.