Ethnic Heritage Museum honors life of first Black head coach in Rockford high school history

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford's Ethnic Heritage Museum is highlighting a trailblazer in Rockford sports with a new exhibit.



The latest display at the museum honors the life of Lee Marks.



Marks was a teacher, starting his career in 1966 in Rockford, eventually becoming a physical education teacher at Guilford High School.



While at Guilford, Marks was named the school's track and field coach, making history as the first African American head coach of any sport in Rockford Public Schools.

Theresa Paulette Gilbert, a board member for the museum, is happy to showcase an example of the many people that make our city great.



"He is an 815 rockford product and the exhibt that we have, shows what he has done and elevates rockford and makes it this wonderful place for all of us," Gilbert said.



The display will be up at the Ethnic Heritage Museum until October.