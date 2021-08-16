Skip to Content

Ethnic Heritage Museum honors life of first Black head coach in Rockford high school history

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
7:29 am Positive Local NewsTop Stories
HERITAGE MUSEUME 815 VO

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford's Ethnic Heritage Museum is highlighting a trailblazer in Rockford sports with a new exhibit.

The latest display at the museum honors the life of Lee Marks.

Marks was a teacher, starting his career in 1966 in Rockford, eventually becoming a physical education teacher at Guilford High School.

While at Guilford, Marks was named the school's track and field coach, making history as the first African American head coach of any sport in Rockford Public Schools.

Theresa Paulette Gilbert, a board member for the museum, is happy to showcase an example of the many people that make our city great.

"He is an 815 rockford product and the exhibt that we have, shows what he has done and elevates rockford and makes it this wonderful place for all of us," Gilbert said.

The display will be up at the Ethnic Heritage Museum until October.

Author Profile Photo

Evan Leake

Evan Leake anchors for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. Evan grew up in Darien, Illinois, a south-west suburb of Chicago. He came to WREX in 2017 and worked his way to the anchor desk in May of 2019. He coordinates both the Teacher of the Week and Inspiring 815 series for 13 News. You can connect with Evan at eleake@wrex.com or Evan Leake on Facebook.

More Stories

Skip to content