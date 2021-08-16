E/PC looks to contend in NUIC

LANARK (WREX) — Eastland/Pearl City hopes to get back into playoff mode this year. The Wildcatz made a run to the state semifinals in 2018, when the seniors on this year's team were freshmen. This group hopes to carve its own path back to success.

"There's a big difference in just the pure number [of players] and the sheer excitement because there's an access to make the playoffs," senior lineman Gavin Sigel said of the differences from the spring season. "Hopefully get pretty deep and have an overall good year."

This team has shown a positive attitude and mindset throughout the first week of official practice. After such a challenging 2020-'21 school year, they're ready for a traditional 9-game fall slate.

"I'm looking forward to a normal season," E/PC head coach Jared McNutt said. "These guys were hungry last year. I think them coming back another year, they're even more hungry to get back to it."

The younger players gained good experience in the spring, and should be able to translate that into the 2021 season.

"With the spring season, a lot of this is fresh in our mind so our guys are ready to go," McNutt said.

They'll have to be ready right out of the gate, with Lena-Winslow coming to Lanark for a week one rivalry showdown.