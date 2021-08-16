Boylan Catholic High School celebrates 2021 first day of school

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This time last year the classrooms at Boylan Catholic High School sat half full. But on Monday, all students returned to in-person learning for the first day of school once again.

The first day of school can be exciting for many but this year takes it to a new level. According to Boylan's President Amy Ott, not only are 100% of students back in the building but they have fewer restrictions. Students can now use their lockers, change into P.E. clothes and do group work and activities.

It's something Ott says creates a comfortable environment for Titans and aids in the school spirit so many have longed for.

"When we educate our students, that's important. But there's so much more to high school and part of that is that community, and learning from each other, and those interactions that we have in the classroom, in the hallway, in the lunchroom and on the athletic field," said Ott.

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is still seen at Boylan with the mask mandate, the traditional feeling of back-to-school has returned.

In just the first day, the Head of the Physical Education Department Matt Sciame says students are more social this year. Even though students know what it's like to be back, since Boylan returned to fully in-person learning back in spring, Sciame says students are no longer hiding behind their masks. He says they feel more comfortable and ready to engage and learn.

Sciame says as a bonus, this year should be easier for teachers.

"The true side of teaching is interacting with the students, which we did not get to do last year, so that will help them in the long run. Yes, I think the work load will be a little bit less in terms of busy work, recording grades in one platform and using another," said Sciame. "This year, it's going to be a little bit more direct in the ways we teach here at Boylan."

Sciame also said he is hopeful Boylan can stay 100% in-person learning for the remainder of the school year but can't wait for when it's safe to take off the masks indoors.